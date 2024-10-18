Generac (NYSE:GNRC) PT Raised to $210.00

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $170.00 to $210.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 24.71% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Generac from $129.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Generac from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Generac from $142.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Generac from $177.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Generac from $139.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Generac presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.43.

Generac stock opened at $168.39 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $153.45 and its 200-day moving average is $145.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.25. Generac has a 1 year low of $79.86 and a 1 year high of $176.14. The company has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.39, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.38.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.15. Generac had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 15.35%. The company had revenue of $998.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Generac will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.93, for a total value of $794,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 562,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,346,790.61. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Generac by 73.2% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Generac by 97.1% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 203 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Generac by 611.1% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD acquired a new position in shares of Generac in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Generac in the second quarter worth about $39,000. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

