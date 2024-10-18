General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by Addison Capital Co

Addison Capital Co lowered its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 12.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,199 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 915 shares during the quarter. Addison Capital Co’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in General Electric by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 485 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in General Electric by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 211 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in General Electric by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,267 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD lifted its holdings in General Electric by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 4,489 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. lifted its holdings in General Electric by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 2,910 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $193.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $178.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.09. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $84.42 and a fifty-two week high of $194.80.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $9.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.44 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 7.66%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that General Electric will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.72%.

Several research analysts have commented on GE shares. StockNews.com downgraded General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. UBS Group lifted their price target on General Electric from $201.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on General Electric from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on General Electric from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on General Electric from $198.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.86.

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

