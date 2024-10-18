Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Purchased by Ellsworth Advisors LLC

Ellsworth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 32,092 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $4,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GPC. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Stephens Consulting LLC grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 740.7% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 227 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in Genuine Parts by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Genuine Parts during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GPC opened at $143.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $138.85 and its 200-day moving average is $143.34. Genuine Parts has a 12-month low of $126.35 and a 12-month high of $164.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.90.

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 30.03% and a net margin of 5.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.44 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 9.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.59%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Genuine Parts from $150.00 to $148.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Genuine Parts from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Genuine Parts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.29.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

