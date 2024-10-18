Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson Acquires 23,747 Shares of Wam Alternative Assets Limited (ASX:WMA) Stock

Wam Alternative Assets Limited (ASX:WMA – Get Free Report) insider Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson bought 23,747 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$1.03 ($0.69) per share, with a total value of A$24,340.68 ($16,336.02).

Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 3rd, Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson purchased 110,795 shares of Wam Alternative Assets stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$1.03 ($0.69) per share, with a total value of A$114,118.85 ($76,589.83).

Wam Alternative Assets Stock Performance

Wam Alternative Assets Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a Final dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.026 per share. This is a positive change from Wam Alternative Assets’s previous Final dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a yield of 2.49%. Wam Alternative Assets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 166.67%.

About Wam Alternative Assets

Blue Sky Alternatives Access Fund Ltd specializes in investments in venture capital, private equity, private real estate including infrastructure, commodities, farmland, agricultural water entitlements, and real assets such as water rights.

Further Reading

