Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Position Trimmed by Krane Funds Advisors LLC

Krane Funds Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 91.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 512 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,413 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $43,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the third quarter worth about $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 198.3% during the 2nd quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 51.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GILD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.37.

Gilead Sciences Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD opened at $87.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $108.84 billion, a PE ratio of 242.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.14. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.07 and a 52 week high of $87.86.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.40. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 29.34%. The firm had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 855.56%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 29,357 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total value of $2,459,529.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 78,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,545,480.06. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 29,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total value of $2,459,529.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 78,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,545,480.06. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total transaction of $167,660.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,189 shares in the company, valued at $8,398,843.87. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,847 shares of company stock worth $3,033,340 in the last three months. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Gilead Sciences Profile

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

