Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by Bfsg LLC

Bfsg LLC lowered its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,325 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GILD. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 114,732,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,404,161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910,147 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the first quarter valued at about $134,489,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 61,246,366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,486,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589,240 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 24.7% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,889,663 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $541,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564,792 shares during the period. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the second quarter worth about $102,298,000. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Trading Up 0.7 %

Gilead Sciences stock opened at $87.36 on Friday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.07 and a 1 year high of $87.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.71. The firm has a market cap of $108.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 242.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 29.34% and a net margin of 3.79%. On average, research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 855.56%.

Insider Activity at Gilead Sciences

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 29,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total transaction of $2,459,529.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 78,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,545,480.06. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 29,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total value of $2,459,529.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 78,127 shares in the company, valued at $6,545,480.06. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total transaction of $167,660.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,398,843.87. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,847 shares of company stock worth $3,033,340. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GILD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Gilead Sciences from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.37.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

