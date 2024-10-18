Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) Shares Sold by Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC

Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,080 shares during the quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of Gladstone Land worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gladstone Land by 3,910.3% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 3,050 shares during the last quarter. M&G Plc acquired a new position in Gladstone Land during the 1st quarter worth $138,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Land in the first quarter worth $149,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gladstone Land by 41.0% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 3,572 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Gladstone Land by 9.2% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. 53.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gladstone Land alerts:

Gladstone Land Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LAND opened at $13.54 on Friday. Gladstone Land Co. has a 1 year low of $12.31 and a 1 year high of $15.36. The firm has a market cap of $485.25 million, a P/E ratio of 225.67, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 4.43.

Gladstone Land Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.0467 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Gladstone Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 933.33%.

Separately, Maxim Group lowered shares of Gladstone Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Gladstone Land

Gladstone Land Profile

(Free Report)

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 169 farms, comprised of approximately 116,000 acres in 15 different states and over 45,000 acre-feet of banked water in California, valued at a total of approximately $1.6 billion.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.