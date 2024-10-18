Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.86 and traded as high as $5.65. Glen Burnie Bancorp shares last traded at $5.56, with a volume of 6,066 shares changing hands.

Glen Burnie Bancorp Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $15.92 million, a P/E ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.87.

Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. Glen Burnie Bancorp had a return on equity of 3.04% and a net margin of 3.41%. The company had revenue of $3.03 million during the quarter.

About Glen Burnie Bancorp

Glen Burnie Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for The Bank of Glen Burnie that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, associations, partnerships, and corporations. The company offers savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, demand deposit accounts, NOW checking accounts, IRA and SEP accounts, and certificates of deposit.

