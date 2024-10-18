Global Dividend Growth Split (TSE:GDV) Stock Price Up 1.5% – Here’s What Happened

Global Dividend Growth Split Corp. (TSE:GDV – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 1.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as 11.45 and last traded at 11.41. 35,748 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 26% from the average session volume of 28,280 shares. The stock had previously closed at 11.24.

Global Dividend Growth Split Stock Down 0.1 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of 10.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 10.26. The company has a market cap of $180.75 million and a P/E ratio of 3.78.

Get Global Dividend Growth Split alerts:

Global Dividend Growth Split Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.42%. Global Dividend Growth Split’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.34%.

Global Dividend Growth Split Company Profile

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global Dividend Growth Split Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Dividend Growth Split and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.