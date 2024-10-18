Global Retirement Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 127,428 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,940 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of Global Retirement Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $73,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 321.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.2% in the second quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $585.25 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $411.02 and a 52 week high of $588.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $505.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $565.49 and its 200 day moving average is $544.64.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

