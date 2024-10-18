Global Retirement Partners LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 253 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VNQ. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6,350.0% during the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

VNQ opened at $96.79 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $95.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $70.61 and a one year high of $99.58.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

