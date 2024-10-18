Global Retirement Partners LLC Purchases 351 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,779 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $4,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BLK. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock in the second quarter worth $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock in the first quarter valued at $38,000. City Holding Co. bought a new stake in BlackRock during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $900.00, for a total value of $10,800,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,832,000. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 29,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $843.25, for a total value of $24,833,712.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 353,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $298,272,703.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $900.00, for a total value of $10,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,832,000. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,042 shares of company stock worth $56,857,777 in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on BlackRock from $960.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $1,070.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $915.00 to $934.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of BlackRock from $842.00 to $837.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on BlackRock from $912.00 to $937.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $991.46.

BlackRock Price Performance

BLK opened at $1,001.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $912.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $836.11. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $596.18 and a 52-week high of $1,032.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.88 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a current ratio of 5.06.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 11th. The asset manager reported $11.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.42 by $1.04. BlackRock had a net margin of 32.36% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $10.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.73 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th were given a $5.10 dividend. This represents a $20.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 9th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.84%.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Articles

