Global Retirement Partners LLC Sells 1,217 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Global Retirement Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,217 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LongView Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. LongView Wealth Management now owns 3,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Accredited Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Management Inc. now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 3,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter.

VV opened at $267.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $258.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $248.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $187.49 and a 12-month high of $268.88.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

