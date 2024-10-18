Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) Sets New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $18.23 and last traded at $18.23, with a volume of 75418 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.22.
Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Price Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.70. The firm has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 0.71.
Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.181 per share. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.93%. This is an increase from Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd.
About Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF
The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.
