Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Globus Maritime stock opened at $1.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.22 million, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.27. Globus Maritime has a 52 week low of $1.40 and a 52 week high of $3.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 7.26, a current ratio of 7.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The shipping company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.52 million for the quarter. Globus Maritime had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 3.02%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Globus Maritime stock. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in Globus Maritime Limited ( NASDAQ:GLBS Free Report ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 25,050 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. Advisor Resource Council owned about 0.12% of Globus Maritime at the end of the most recent quarter. 31.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Globus Maritime Limited, an integrated dry bulk shipping company, provides marine transportation services worldwide. It owns, operates, and manages a fleet of dry bulk vessels that transport iron ore, coal, grain, steel products, cement, alumina, and other dry bulk cargoes. As of September 20, 2024, the company operated eight dry bulk vessels with a total carrying capacity of 571,313 deadweight tonnage.

