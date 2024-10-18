Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the shipping company’s stock.
Globus Maritime Price Performance
Globus Maritime stock opened at $1.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.22 million, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.27. Globus Maritime has a 52 week low of $1.40 and a 52 week high of $3.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 7.26, a current ratio of 7.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.
Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The shipping company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.52 million for the quarter. Globus Maritime had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 3.02%.
About Globus Maritime
Globus Maritime Limited, an integrated dry bulk shipping company, provides marine transportation services worldwide. It owns, operates, and manages a fleet of dry bulk vessels that transport iron ore, coal, grain, steel products, cement, alumina, and other dry bulk cargoes. As of September 20, 2024, the company operated eight dry bulk vessels with a total carrying capacity of 571,313 deadweight tonnage.
