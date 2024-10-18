Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) Shares Sold by Harbour Capital Advisors LLC

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC cut its position in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Free Report) by 8.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 56,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,075 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gold Fields were worth $850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GFI. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Gold Fields by 78.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. acquired a new position in Gold Fields in the second quarter valued at $149,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gold Fields in the second quarter valued at about $153,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 10.4% during the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. purchased a new position in shares of Gold Fields during the second quarter worth about $189,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.02% of the company’s stock.

Gold Fields Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GFI opened at $17.24 on Friday. Gold Fields Limited has a one year low of $12.19 and a one year high of $18.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.03, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.82.

Gold Fields Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $0.1692 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Gold Fields’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.14%.

GFI has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Gold Fields from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $13.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Gold Fields in a research report on Monday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Gold Fields from $17.50 to $16.70 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Gold Fields from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.93.

Gold Fields Profile

(Free Report)

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, Canada, Australia, and Peru. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

