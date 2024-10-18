Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) Given New $35.00 Price Target at JMP Securities

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN – Free Report) had its target price lowered by JMP Securities from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on GDEN. StockNews.com cut Golden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Macquarie decreased their price target on Golden Entertainment from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Golden Entertainment from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Golden Entertainment from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.60.

Shares of GDEN stock opened at $31.24 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.77. Golden Entertainment has a twelve month low of $27.42 and a twelve month high of $42.14. The company has a market capitalization of $904.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 2.23.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.06). Golden Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 0.33% and a net margin of 33.07%. The business had revenue of $167.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.34 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Golden Entertainment will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 17th. Golden Entertainment’s payout ratio is presently 10.79%.

In other news, Director Mark A. Lipparelli sold 773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.32, for a total transaction of $25,756.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 82,740 shares in the company, valued at $2,756,896.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new position in Golden Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 620,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,859,000 after purchasing an additional 5,446 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Golden Entertainment by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 545,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,073,000 after buying an additional 130,204 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 14,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 640,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,587,000 after acquiring an additional 111,701 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.73% of the company’s stock.

Golden Entertainment, Inc owns and operates a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through four segments; Nevada Casino Resorts, Nevada Locals Casinos, Nevada Taverns, and Distributed Gaming. It also operates casino, casino resorts, and taverns; and slot machines in third party non-casino locations.

