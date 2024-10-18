Goldman Sachs Future Real Estate and Infrastructure Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GREI) Stake Lowered by Buffington Mohr McNeal

Buffington Mohr McNeal cut its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Future Real Estate and Infrastructure Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GREI – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,560 shares during the quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal owned approximately 5.27% of Goldman Sachs Future Real Estate and Infrastructure Equity ETF worth $1,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Goldman Sachs Future Real Estate and Infrastructure Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of GREI stock opened at $36.98 on Friday. Goldman Sachs Future Real Estate and Infrastructure Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $28.76 and a 12-month high of $38.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.98 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.46.

Goldman Sachs Future Real Estate and Infrastructure Equity ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs Future Real Estate and Infrastructure Equity ETF (GREI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio that seeks long-term capital growth by investing in global real estate and infrastructure companies. GREI was launched on Nov 9, 2021 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

