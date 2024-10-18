Good Life Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV)

Good Life Advisors LLC raised its position in Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV – Free Report) by 102.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,722 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,680 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC owned about 0.14% of Global SuperDividend US ETF worth $911,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Global SuperDividend US ETF by 57.6% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 14,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 14,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF by 131,663.6% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 14,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 14,483 shares during the period.

Global SuperDividend US ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DIV opened at $18.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $668.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 0.74. Global SuperDividend US ETF has a 52 week low of $15.37 and a 52 week high of $18.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.70.

Global SuperDividend US ETF Company Profile

The Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF (DIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks an equally weighted index of 50 high-dividend, low-volatility securities. DIV was launched on Mar 11, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

