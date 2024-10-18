Good Life Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $1,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AON in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AON during the first quarter worth $37,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in AON in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of AON by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of AON during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. 86.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AON Stock Performance

Shares of AON stock opened at $358.77 on Friday. Aon plc has a 52 week low of $268.06 and a 52 week high of $363.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $345.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $315.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.94 billion, a PE ratio of 28.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.92.

AON Announces Dividend

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.08 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. AON had a return on equity of 252.81% and a net margin of 18.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Aon plc will post 15.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a $0.675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AON shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $335.00 price objective on shares of AON in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of AON from $311.00 to $353.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on AON from $338.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded AON from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $313.00 to $380.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of AON from $300.00 to $296.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $347.06.

About AON

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

