Good Life Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS)

Good Life Advisors LLC cut its position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,512 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF were worth $1,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $198,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $223,000.

Get PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF alerts:

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Price Performance

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF stock opened at $49.69 on Friday. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a one year low of $48.47 and a one year high of $49.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.67 and its 200 day moving average is $49.63.

About PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PULS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.