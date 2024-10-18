Good Life Advisors LLC Has $1.30 Million Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Good Life Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,948 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the second quarter worth $27,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 402.2% during the 1st quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. POM Investment Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 839.0% in the 2nd quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter worth about $33,000. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bank of America Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $42.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $24.96 and a 1 year high of $44.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $333.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.38.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $25.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.25 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 13.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.99%.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, July 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $25.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BAC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler upgraded Bank of America from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.62.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 5,420,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total transaction of $229,779,191.61. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 980,061,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,544,809,570.79. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Bernard A. Mensah sold 92,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.80, for a total value of $3,661,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,824,063.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 5,420,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total transaction of $229,779,191.61. Following the sale, the insider now owns 980,061,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,544,809,570.79. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 144,633,120 shares of company stock valued at $5,862,871,640 in the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bank of America Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Further Reading

