Good Life Advisors LLC Purchases 2,241 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,051 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,241 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 18.7% during the first quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,116 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp increased its position in Starbucks by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 365,292 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $33,384,000 after acquiring an additional 10,092 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter worth about $136,000. BNP Paribas acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter worth approximately $9,332,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 45.8% during the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 17,123 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 5,377 shares during the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks Price Performance

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $95.27 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.69. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $71.55 and a fifty-two week high of $107.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.96 billion, a PE ratio of 26.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.97.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The coffee company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.16% and a negative return on equity of 49.38%. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SBUX. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Starbucks from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Starbucks from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $118.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $81.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.44.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SBUX

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Starbucks news, CEO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,290 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total value of $299,916.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,697,682.32. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total transaction of $299,916.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,697,682.32. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jorgen Vig Knudstorp acquired 380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $91.50 per share, for a total transaction of $34,770.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,316,143. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.