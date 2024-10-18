Goosehead Insurance (GSHD) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter. Goosehead Insurance has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.
Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. Goosehead Insurance had a return on equity of 244.15% and a net margin of 6.71%. The business had revenue of $78.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Goosehead Insurance to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of NASDAQ:GSHD traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $97.78. 7,648 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 291,674. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. Goosehead Insurance has a one year low of $50.47 and a one year high of $100.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $87.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.55. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 158.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.35.
GSHD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $72.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.10.
Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that engages in the provision of personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company offers homeowner’s, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.
