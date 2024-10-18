GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF (NASDAQ:CONL) Stock Price Up 10.2% – Here’s What Happened

GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF (NASDAQ:CONL – Get Free Report)’s stock price were up 10.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $34.54 and last traded at $34.50. Approximately 1,778,128 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 2,716,066 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.32.

GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF Stock Up 8.9 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.25.

Institutional Trading of GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF (NASDAQ:CONL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

About GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF

The GraniteShares 1.5x Long Coinbase Daily ETF (CONL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Coinbase stock. CONL was launched on Aug 9, 2022 and is managed by GraniteShares.

