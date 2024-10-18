Gravity (G) Price Tops $0.0326 on Exchanges

Gravity (G) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 18th. One Gravity coin can now be purchased for $0.0326 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Gravity has traded down 1% against the US dollar. Gravity has a total market cap of $255.65 million and $3.90 million worth of Gravity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Gravity

Gravity’s launch date was July 8th, 2024. Gravity’s total supply is 12,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,845,160,000 coins. Gravity’s official message board is www.gravity.xyz/blog. Gravity’s official Twitter account is @gravitychain. Gravity’s official website is gravity.xyz.

Gravity Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gravity (G) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024. Gravity has a current supply of 12,000,000,000 with 7,845,160,000 in circulation. The last known price of Gravity is 0.03260669 USD and is down -1.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 90 active market(s) with $4,415,096.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gravity.xyz.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gravity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gravity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gravity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

