Gravity Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $263.35 Million (G)

Gravity (G) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 18th. Gravity has a market capitalization of $263.35 million and approximately $4.52 million worth of Gravity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gravity coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0336 or 0.00000049 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Gravity has traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 50.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000109 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $171.06 or 0.00250116 BTC.

Gravity was first traded on July 8th, 2024. Gravity’s total supply is 12,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,845,160,000 coins. The official message board for Gravity is www.gravity.xyz/blog. Gravity’s official Twitter account is @gravitychain. Gravity’s official website is gravity.xyz.

According to CryptoCompare, “Gravity (G) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024. Gravity has a current supply of 12,000,000,000 with 7,845,160,000 in circulation. The last known price of Gravity is 0.03260669 USD and is down -1.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 90 active market(s) with $4,415,096.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gravity.xyz.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gravity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gravity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gravity using one of the exchanges listed above.

