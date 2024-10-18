Gray Private Wealth LLC Grows Position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Gray Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF makes up about 1.1% of Gray Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Gray Private Wealth LLC owned 0.05% of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF worth $1,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IYR. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 245.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 17,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV now owns 10,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 62,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,596,000 after purchasing an additional 6,736 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $101.20. 220,119 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,770,423. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $99.72 and its 200-day moving average is $91.85. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $72.88 and a 52 week high of $104.04.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

