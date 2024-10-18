Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.15, Zacks reports. Great Southern Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 17.42%. The business had revenue of $90.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share.
Great Southern Bancorp Stock Performance
NASDAQ:GSBC traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $58.84. The company had a trading volume of 6,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,122. Great Southern Bancorp has a 1-year low of $46.60 and a 1-year high of $65.90. The firm has a market cap of $685.96 million, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.
Great Southern Bancorp Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Great Southern Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.43%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Great Southern Bancorp
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Great Southern Bancorp from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday.
View Our Latest Analysis on Great Southern Bancorp
About Great Southern Bancorp
Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that provides a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Great Southern Bancorp
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- Top 3 Stocks to Play Oil’s Potential Comeback Rally
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- Analysts See Growth in CrowdStrike Stock Despite July Setback
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- The Uptrend in Netflix Will Continue: Another 15% Upside Ahead
Receive News & Ratings for Great Southern Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Southern Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.