Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.15, Zacks reports. Great Southern Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 17.42%. The business had revenue of $90.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share.

Great Southern Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GSBC traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $58.84. The company had a trading volume of 6,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,122. Great Southern Bancorp has a 1-year low of $46.60 and a 1-year high of $65.90. The firm has a market cap of $685.96 million, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Great Southern Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Great Southern Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Great Southern Bancorp

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other news, Director Earl A. Steinert, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.21, for a total transaction of $316,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 939,596 shares of the company's stock, valued at $59,391,863.16. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director William V. Turner sold 4,420 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.14, for a total value of $248,138.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 210,112 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,795,687.68. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,670 shares of company stock valued at $958,706. 27.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Great Southern Bancorp from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday.

About Great Southern Bancorp

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that provides a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

