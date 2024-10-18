Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 2,968 SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPLG. Westwind Capital purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 76.6% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $68.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $39.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.16 and a 200-day moving average of $63.74. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $48.13 and a 52 week high of $68.93.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.