Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC Buys 42,335 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 1,744.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,762 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,335 shares during the period. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $4,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. One Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 412,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,119,000 after purchasing an additional 15,770 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 347,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,732,000 after purchasing an additional 28,107 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 306,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,532,000 after purchasing an additional 24,846 shares during the period. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 292,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 267,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,058,000 after purchasing an additional 5,236 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJS opened at $109.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $105.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.48. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $81.81 and a twelve month high of $111.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.20.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

