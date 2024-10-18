Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC Has $10.48 Million Stock Position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV)

Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,296 shares during the period. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF worth $10,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVUV. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 32,551.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,048,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,066,000 after buying an additional 1,045,230 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,826,000. Evensky & Katz LLC raised its holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 949,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,206,000 after purchasing an additional 39,915 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,462,000. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,130,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AVUV opened at $98.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.14. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $73.06 and a 1-year high of $101.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $94.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.38.

The Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (AVUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Value index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US small-cap value companies selected based on fundamental criteria. AVUV was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

