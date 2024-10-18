Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC Has $313,000 Holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,817 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $414,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 18.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,759 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 3.3% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 5,884 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the first quarter worth $398,000. Finally, Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 0.5% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 31,492 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $6,241,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FANG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $182.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $201.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Benchmark lifted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $154.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research note on Monday, September 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.32.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Lyndal Greth sold 13,212,830 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $2,313,698,661.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,037,819 shares in the company, valued at $181,732,485.09. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

Diamondback Energy stock opened at $183.96 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $186.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $194.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.66. The stock has a market cap of $32.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.89. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $145.70 and a fifty-two week high of $214.50.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.51 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 37.51% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 19.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $2.34 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous None dividend of $2.26. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.29%.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Featured Stories

