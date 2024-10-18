Growth Opportunities F. Forbion Buys 11,844 Shares of enGene Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ENGN) Stock

enGene Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ENGN – Get Free Report) major shareholder Growth Opportunities F. Forbion acquired 11,844 shares of enGene stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.55 per share, with a total value of $77,578.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,469,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,177,406.15. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

enGene Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of ENGN stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.02. 110,205 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113,105. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.83. enGene Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.42 and a 1-year high of $43.00. The company has a quick ratio of 19.52, a current ratio of 19.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $398.38 million, a PE ratio of -5.24 and a beta of -0.69.

enGene (NASDAQ:ENGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.05. On average, equities research analysts forecast that enGene Holdings Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On enGene

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENGN. Altitude Crest Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of enGene during the 1st quarter valued at $2,039,000. Logos Global Management LP boosted its position in enGene by 50.0% during the second quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,316,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. SR One Capital Management LP purchased a new position in enGene in the second quarter valued at about $4,715,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in enGene in the 1st quarter worth about $17,095,000. 64.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on ENGN. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of enGene in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of enGene in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.67.

About enGene

enGene Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary enGene, Inc, operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company that develops genetic medicines through the delivery of therapeutics to mucosal tissues and other organs. Its lead product candidate is EG-70 (detalimogene voraplasmid), which is a non-viral immunotherapy to treat non-muscle invasive bladder cancer patients with carcinoma-in-situ (Cis), who are unresponsive to treatment with Bacillus Calmette-Guérin.

Further Reading

