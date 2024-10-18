GSK plc (NYSE:GSK) Shares Acquired by Cardinal Capital Management

Cardinal Capital Management increased its position in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,372 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in GSK were worth $2,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of GSK in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of GSK during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GSK during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of GSK in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of GSK by 69.7% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,436 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.74% of the company’s stock.

GSK Stock Down 0.6 %

GSK stock opened at $38.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.28. The company has a market capitalization of $80.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.65. GSK plc has a 52 week low of $33.67 and a 52 week high of $45.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

GSK Increases Dividend

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.09. GSK had a return on equity of 51.48% and a net margin of 12.87%. The firm had revenue of $9.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.49 billion. On average, analysts forecast that GSK plc will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $0.3843 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. This is an increase from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.80%.

Insider Activity

In other GSK news, major shareholder Plc Gsk bought 2,791,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.00 per share, with a total value of $22,335,440.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 16,775,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,205,528. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GSK shares. Argus raised GSK to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group lowered shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Barclays upgraded shares of GSK to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of GSK to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised GSK to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

GSK Profile

(Free Report)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

