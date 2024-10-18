Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) Price Target Lowered to $50.00 at Leerink Partners

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Leerink Partners from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

GH has been the subject of several other research reports. Guggenheim raised Guardant Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Guardant Health from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. UBS Group raised their target price on Guardant Health from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Bank of America raised their target price on Guardant Health from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on Guardant Health from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Guardant Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.31.

NASDAQ GH opened at $20.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.46. The company has a current ratio of 6.40, a quick ratio of 6.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.70. Guardant Health has a 12 month low of $15.81 and a 12 month high of $37.04.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $177.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.59 million. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 76.23% and a negative return on equity of 418.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.67) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Guardant Health will post -3.31 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GH. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 8.5% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 18,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Guardant Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 23.6% in the third quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 8,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 4.5% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 41,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Guardant Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood and tissue tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides Guardant360; Guardant360 LDT; Guardant360 CDx Test; Guardant360 Response Test; Guardant360 TissueNext Test; GuardantINFINITY Test; GuardantConnect, an integrated software-based solution designed for clinical and biopharmaceutical customers to connect patients tested with assays with actionable alterations with potentially relevant clinical studies; GuardantOMNI Test for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform for tumor evolution and treatment resistance across various biomarker-driven cancers.

