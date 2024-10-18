GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) Reaches New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $63.15 and last traded at $62.80, with a volume of 407106 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $61.38.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on GXO. UBS Group reduced their target price on GXO Logistics from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.91.

Get GXO Logistics alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GXO

GXO Logistics Trading Up 0.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of 45.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.96.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 1.35%. The business’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of GXO Logistics

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 111.4% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in GXO Logistics by 170.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in GXO Logistics by 920.8% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Motco grew its stake in GXO Logistics by 2,836.4% during the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co raised its holdings in GXO Logistics by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 1,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. 90.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GXO Logistics

(Get Free Report)

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2023, it operated in approximately 974 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GXO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GXO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.