Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 27,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $654,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Kyndryl during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kyndryl during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kyndryl by 622.4% in the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Kyndryl by 60.2% during the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in Kyndryl during the second quarter valued at $39,000. 71.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kyndryl Trading Down 0.0 %

KD stock opened at $25.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of -16.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.87 and a fifty-two week high of $28.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Kyndryl ( NYSE:KD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. Kyndryl had a negative net margin of 1.21% and a negative return on equity of 3.28%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Kyndryl in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.40.

Kyndryl Company Profile

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and zCloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

