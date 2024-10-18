Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $7,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Nvwm LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 188.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 98 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 46.8% in the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWF opened at $380.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $100.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $366.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $354.69. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $256.01 and a 52 week high of $384.66.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

