Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 205 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,137 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 205 shares during the quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $2,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Cheniere Energy by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,498 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 1.4% during the second quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 4,758 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Sapient Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 0.9% during the third quarter. Sapient Capital LLC now owns 7,514 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 57.6% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 186 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, E&G Advisors LP lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 5.2% in the first quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 1,420 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. 87.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LNG opened at $182.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.16. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $152.31 and a 12-month high of $193.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 0.94.

Cheniere Energy ( NYSE:LNG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The energy company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 39.42%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 9.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. This is an increase from Cheniere Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 7th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.48%.

Several brokerages have commented on LNG. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $208.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Cheniere Energy from $201.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Cheniere Energy from $199.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.00.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

