Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 86.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,518 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,418 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vistra were worth $1,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Czech National Bank increased its stake in shares of Vistra by 12.4% during the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 69,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,296,000 after purchasing an additional 7,747 shares in the last quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vistra in the third quarter valued at approximately $842,000. Viking Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vistra in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,185,000. Atria Investments Inc purchased a new position in Vistra during the first quarter worth approximately $1,675,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vistra by 38,929.0% during the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 117,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,879,000 after buying an additional 116,787 shares during the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vistra Stock Performance

NYSE VST opened at $127.27 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $98.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.52. The company has a market capitalization of $43.72 billion, a PE ratio of 93.58 and a beta of 1.10. Vistra Corp. has a 1 year low of $31.43 and a 1 year high of $143.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Vistra Increases Dividend

Vistra ( NYSE:VST Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.69). The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. Vistra had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 21.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Vistra Corp. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th were paid a $0.2195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Vistra’s payout ratio is currently 64.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Vistra from $110.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Vistra in a report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $178.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Vistra from $105.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Vistra from $133.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Vistra in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $231.00 price objective for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.30.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

