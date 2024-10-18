Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Sells 175 Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $1,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 2.4% in the second quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 4,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Apollo Global Management by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Apollo Global Management by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 11,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Kintegral Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 2.4% in the second quarter. Kintegral Advisory LLC now owns 4,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Menard Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 2.0% in the second quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 5,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. 77.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apollo Global Management stock opened at $145.20 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $120.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $82.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.62. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.11 and a twelve month high of $146.82.

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $873.18 million. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 21.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is presently 20.49%.

In other news, Director Pauline Richards acquired 2,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $104.92 per share, for a total transaction of $246,666.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,007,801.68. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 8.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

APO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Argus lowered their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $129.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Bank of America upgraded Apollo Global Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.06.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

