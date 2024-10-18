Harvest Minerals (LON:HMI) Trading Up 16.1% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Harvest Minerals Limited (LON:HMI – Get Free Report) were up 16.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.90 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.90 ($0.01). Approximately 233,162 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 573,850 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.78 ($0.01).

Harvest Minerals Stock Down 12.5 %

The firm has a market cap of £2.02 million, a P/E ratio of -80.00 and a beta of 0.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.30, a quick ratio of 4.99 and a current ratio of 0.96.

About Harvest Minerals

Harvest Minerals Limited engages in the mineral exploration and production of organic natural fertilizers in Brazil. It holds 100% interests in the Arapua fertilizer project comprising 12 mineral claims located in Brazil; and the Miriri Phosphate project consisting of seven mineral rights spanning an area of total 6,112 hectares located in the State of Pernambuco.

