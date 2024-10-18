HashAI (HASHAI) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $49.30 Million

HashAI (HASHAI) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 18th. HashAI has a market capitalization of $49.30 million and approximately $155,108.62 worth of HashAI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HashAI token can now be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, HashAI has traded up 12.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About HashAI

HashAI’s launch date was April 1st, 2024. HashAI’s total supply is 89,719,785,186 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,564,818,695 tokens. The official website for HashAI is hashai.co.uk. HashAI’s official Twitter account is @officialhashai.

Buying and Selling HashAI

According to CryptoCompare, “HashAI (HASHAI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. HashAI has a current supply of 89,719,785,186 with 84,564,818,695 in circulation. The last known price of HashAI is 0.00058203 USD and is down -2.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $182,823.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hashai.co.uk.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HashAI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HashAI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HashAI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

