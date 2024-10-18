Hays (OTCMKTS:HAYPY) Sets New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Shares of Hays plc (OTCMKTS:HAYPY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $10.05 and last traded at $10.05, with a volume of 860 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.74.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HAYPY shares. BNP Paribas raised shares of Hays to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Hays to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

Hays Trading Down 14.4 %

Hays Increases Dividend

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.06 and a 200 day moving average of $12.05.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a dividend of $0.2244 per share. This is a boost from Hays’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th.

About Hays

Hays plc engages in the provision of recruitment services in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company provides qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment in permanent, temporary, and contractor formats to public and private sectors. It offers its recruitment services in the specialisms, such as technology, accountancy and finance, engineering, construction and property, office support, life sciences, sales and marketing, and others.

