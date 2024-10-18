HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST)

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Rodman & Renshaw began coverage on Milestone Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ MIST opened at $1.47 on Monday. Milestone Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.12 and a 52 week high of $3.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 19.13, a current ratio of 19.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $78.29 million, a PE ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 1.72.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.05. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Milestone Pharmaceuticals will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MIST. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 177.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 16,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lion Point Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lion Point Capital LP now owns 2,340,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,089,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. 86.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of cardiovascular medicines. The company's lead product candidate is etripamil, a novel and potent calcium channel blocker, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia in the United States and Canada; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation and rapid ventricular rate.

