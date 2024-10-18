Head to Head Analysis: Amer Sports (NYSE:AS) versus Carter’s (NYSE:CRI)

Amer Sports (NYSE:AS – Get Free Report) and Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Amer Sports and Carter’s, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Amer Sports alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amer Sports 0 4 10 1 2.80 Carter’s 2 5 0 0 1.71

Amer Sports currently has a consensus price target of $18.86, suggesting a potential upside of 2.54%. Carter’s has a consensus price target of $71.17, suggesting a potential upside of 6.30%. Given Carter’s’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Carter’s is more favorable than Amer Sports.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amer Sports -2.79% -0.63% -0.15% Carter’s 8.29% 28.65% 10.07%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Amer Sports and Carter’s’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Amer Sports and Carter’s”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amer Sports $4.64 billion 2.00 -$208.60 million N/A N/A Carter’s $2.88 billion 0.85 $232.50 million $6.34 10.56

Carter’s has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Amer Sports.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

40.3% of Amer Sports shares are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of Carter’s shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

About Amer Sports

(Get Free Report)

Amer Sports, Inc. designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technical Apparel, Outdoor Performance, and Ball & Racquet Sports. The Technical Apparel segment offers outdoor apparel, footwear, and accessories which includes climbing gear. The Outdoor Performance segment provides hiking and running footwear, functional apparel, skiing and snowboarding gear, and lifestyle footwear. The Ball & Racquet Sports segment offers sports equipment for tennis, baseball, american football, basketball, golf, and various other professional and recreational sports. This segment provides custom-fitting protective gear and apparel for baseball, softball, football, and lacrosse. It sells its products under the Arc'teryx, PeakPerformance, Salomon, Atomic, Armada, ENVE, Wilson, Louisville Slugger, DeMarini, EvoShield, and ATEC brands. The company distributes its products through retail stores, general sporting goods retailers, specialty stores, independently operated partner stores, and distributors, as well as its e-commerce websites, and retailer-owned and third-party e-commerce websites. The company was formerly known as Amer Sports Management Holding (Cayman) Limited and changed its name to Amer Sports, Inc. in August 2023. Amer Sports, Inc. was founded in 1950 and is based in Helsinki, Finland.

About Carter’s

(Get Free Report)

Carter's, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Little Planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail, U.S. Wholesale, and International. The company's Carter's products include babies and young children products, such as bodysuits, layette essentials, sleep and play, pants, tops and t-shirts, multipiece sets, dresses, and sleepwear; and OshKosh brand products comprise playclothes, such as denim jeans, overalls, core bottoms, knit tops, t-shirts, and layering pieces. It provides products for playtime, travel, mealtime, bath time, and home gear, as well as kid's bags under the Skip Hop brand. In addition, the company offers bedding, home décor, cribs and baby furniture, diaper bags, footwear, gift sets, hair accessories, jewelry, outerwear, paper goods, socks, shoes, swimwear, and toys. The company operates through wholesale locations, including department stores, national chain stores, and specialty stores, as well as retail stores. It sells its products through its eCommerce websites, such as carters.com, oshkosh.com, skiphop.com, and mobile application, as well as other international wholesale accounts and licensees. Carter's, Inc. was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

Receive News & Ratings for Amer Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amer Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.