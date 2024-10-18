Heirloom Wealth Management Acquires New Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Heirloom Wealth Management bought a new position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 885 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 15.4% during the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC raised its position in Tesla by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 2,546 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 32,241 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $8,435,000 after acquiring an additional 2,693 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 72,087 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $18,860,000 after acquiring an additional 6,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riversedge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the third quarter worth approximately $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total value of $14,597,425.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,696,600. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total value of $65,865.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 67,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,967,479.07. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total transaction of $14,597,425.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at $18,696,600. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 74,661 shares of company stock valued at $16,663,291. Corporate insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $220.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $705.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.05, a PEG ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $227.25 and its 200 day moving average is $204.80. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.80 and a 1-year high of $271.00.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.10). Tesla had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 13.00%. The firm had revenue of $25.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TSLA. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Tesla from $274.00 to $258.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Tesla from $224.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.72.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Tesla

About Tesla

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.