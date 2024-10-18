Helios Towers (OTCMKTS:HTWSF) Trading Up 5% – Should You Buy?

Helios Towers plc (OTCMKTS:HTWSF – Get Free Report) shares rose 5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.47 and last traded at $1.47. Approximately 5,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 9,688 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.40.
Helios Towers Stock Performance
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.48.
Helios Towers Company Profile
Helios Towers plc, an independent tower company, acquires, builds, and operates telecommunications towers and passive infrastructure. It provides colocation lease-up, build-to-suit, sale and leaseback, in-building, small cells/outdoor distributed antenna system, and other managed services. The company also offers passive infrastructure solutions, including site selection, site preparation, maintenance, security, and power management, as well as engages in hosting of active equipment, such as antennae.
