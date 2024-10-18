Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT) Rating Reiterated by Maxim Group

Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by Maxim Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSDT opened at $0.55 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.66. The company has a market cap of $1.63 million, a PE ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.60. Helius Medical Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.37 and a fifty-two week high of $9.50.

Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.14). Helius Medical Technologies had a negative net margin of 1,487.54% and a negative return on equity of 258.06%. The business had revenue of $0.18 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($3.00) earnings per share.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Helius Medical Technologies stock. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. ( NASDAQ:HSDT Free Report ) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 130,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 4.39% of Helius Medical Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 18.63% of the company’s stock.

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc, a neurotechnology company, focuses on developing, licensing, and acquiring non-implantable technologies for the treatment of symptoms caused by neurological disease or trauma. The company's product is Portable Neuromodulation Stimulator, a non-surgical medical device intended for use as a short term treatment of gait deficit due to symptoms from multiple sclerosis and balance deficit due to mild-to-moderate traumatic brain injury, as well as to be used in conjunction with supervised therapeutic exercise.

