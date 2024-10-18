Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT) Rating Reiterated by Maxim Group

Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by Maxim Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.
Helius Medical Technologies Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:HSDT opened at $0.55 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.66. The company has a market cap of $1.63 million, a PE ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.60. Helius Medical Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.37 and a fifty-two week high of $9.50.
Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.14). Helius Medical Technologies had a negative net margin of 1,487.54% and a negative return on equity of 258.06%. The business had revenue of $0.18 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($3.00) earnings per share.
About Helius Medical Technologies
Helius Medical Technologies, Inc, a neurotechnology company, focuses on developing, licensing, and acquiring non-implantable technologies for the treatment of symptoms caused by neurological disease or trauma. The company's product is Portable Neuromodulation Stimulator, a non-surgical medical device intended for use as a short term treatment of gait deficit due to symptoms from multiple sclerosis and balance deficit due to mild-to-moderate traumatic brain injury, as well as to be used in conjunction with supervised therapeutic exercise.
